Baseball and Softball highlights from Brandon Valley

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Brookings Bobcats got a big hit from Nathan Lease in extra innings to score two runs in a 4-2 win for the visitors. Brandon Valley got the bats going in the second game of the doubleheader in a 15-2 win.

And over at the softball diamond at beautiful Aspen Park it was the home team that came away with a 10-1 win over the visiting Arrows from Watertown. Macy Lembcke and Aftyn Terveer had RBI’s to put it out of reach for the Lynx who won a battle of very evenly matched teams.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.