Breaking the Stigma: A Dakota News Now Special Report

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Talking about addiction isn’t easy, but it could help save a life. That’s why we’re hoping to help families start the conversation.

In this Dakota News Now Special Report, we sat down with two people who are recovering from substance abuse to hear their stories of addiction, and how they’re building a better life.

We also sit down with a counselor to discuss misconceptions about addiction and ways that family and friends can help someone battling addiction.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with substance abuse, there are resources available in our area:

Face It Together is a peer-based non-profit focused on data, science and getting people well from addiction. They have a team peer coaches, many of whom once struggled with their own addiction.

Southeastern Behavioral offers a variety of community Support Services committed to assisting individuals with mental illness.

Volunteers of America Dakotas provides services for behavioral health needs and support for children and families.

The South Dakota Department of Social Services can connect people with addiction services and behavioral health needs across the state. You can also visit AvoidOpioidSD.com to find treatment options in your area or call the Resource Hotline at 1-800-920-4343.

