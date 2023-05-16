Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Construction underway for downtown Sioux Falls lot

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Construction is starting for a new project in downtown Sioux Falls.

The half-acre lot across from the downtown Ace on S. 1st Ave. and 12th St. will become a four-story building with more than 5,000 square feet of commercial space, including a city parking lot.

There will also be more than 150 apartments with underground parking.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday
The man whose body was found in the Missouri River near Pierre in 1976 has been identified...
South Dakota cold case solved after 46 years
A man reeled in an Oklahoma state record 118-pound bighead carp from Grand Lake.
Man sets state record with 118-pound bighead carp
SF Police: Robber steals liquor, threatens employees with boxcutter
18-year-old dies after Rock Valley crash

Latest News

CONSTRUCTION BEGINS ON DOWNTOWN SIOUX FALLS APARTMENT, COMMERCIAL PROJECT
CONSTRUCTION BEGINS ON DTSF APARTMENT, COMMERCIAL PROJECT
Breaking the Stigma: A Dakota News Now Special Report
BEAM SIGNING FOR SANFORD MEDICAL BUILDING PROJECT
GRAPHIC: Avera Medical Minute: Limb-saving care
GRAPHIC: Avera Medical Minute: Limb-saving care