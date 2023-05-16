Construction underway for downtown Sioux Falls lot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Construction is starting for a new project in downtown Sioux Falls.

The half-acre lot across from the downtown Ace on S. 1st Ave. and 12th St. will become a four-story building with more than 5,000 square feet of commercial space, including a city parking lot.

There will also be more than 150 apartments with underground parking.

