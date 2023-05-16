Detours pushing more drivers into residential neighborhoods in Harrisburg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Roads are being torn up and detours are being put in place as a roundabout is being instead in Harrisburg. Drivers are being rerouted into residential neighborhoods, which is cause for concern for some homeowners.

Harrisburg Mayor, Derick Wenck, lives in the middle of one of the detour routes.

“On the initial shutdown, I received a ton of complaints, on getting cops at certain intersections because people were blowing through stop signs and speeding down residential streets,” Mayor Wenck said.

Sgt. Chris Kuntz and other members of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office have stepped in.

“Every one of those complaints has been addressed to some point specifically, but we’ve also had extra deputies in town. We’ve run saturation patrols, targeting speed enforcement, particularly in neighborhoods, and also stop signs as well,” Sgt. Kuntz said.

Sgt. Kuntz says since patrol has increased more drivers are following traffic laws, but there are still some outliers. Over a 20-minute period, he made two stops in a residential neighborhood.

“They’ve seen deputies making traffic stops they’ve been very appreciative of that. From personal experience, I haven’t seen as high of speeds as I had initially seen. People are closer to following speed limits on a much higher percentage basis,” Sgt. Kuntz said.

Dakota News Now also brought a speed radar gun to track how quickly drivers were traveling past Liberty Elementary School.

We saw speeds at or around the speed limit, and we also saw some vehicles traveling at more than 30 miles per hour.

“Think about the kids, think about your own kid walking home from school on the sidewalk. You wouldn’t speed by your own kid, so respect other people’s kids,” Mayor Wenck said.

The construction project will take place in two parts and isn’t expected to wrap up until early fall.

Kuntz and Wenck ask that commuters account for extra time if their drive goes through one of these detours.

