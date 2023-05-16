Dropkick Murphys coming to Brookings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys will perform at the Swiftel Center in October as part of a fall U.S. tour.

The concert will feature special guests The Interrupters and Jesse Ahern.

The show takes place at 7 p.m. on October 13.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at TicketMaster.com or at the Swiftel Center’s Active Heating Box Office.

