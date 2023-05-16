Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Dropkick Murphys coming to Brookings

The Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys will perform at the Swiftel Center in October as part of...
The Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys will perform at the Swiftel Center in October as part of their fall U.S. tour.(Pepper Entertainment)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys will perform at the Swiftel Center in October as part of a fall U.S. tour.

The concert will feature special guests The Interrupters and Jesse Ahern.

The show takes place at 7 p.m. on October 13.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at TicketMaster.com or at the Swiftel Center’s Active Heating Box Office.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SF Police: Robber steals liquor, threatens employees with boxcutter
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
18-year-old dies after Rock Valley crash
According to police, the suspect was driving 52 mph in a 30 mph zone.
Police: DUI suspect in Colorado tried to switch seats with his dog when pulled over
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday

Latest News

Johnson introduces bill to protect land of Wounded Knee Massacre
Dakota News Now needs your help for the Community Blood Bank’s annual Lend an Arm blood drive...
Annual ‘Lend an Arm’ blood drive approaching
The Sioux Falls city health department is stepping in over mounding garbage at a local apartment.
Sioux Falls Health Department steps in over mounding garbage at apartment complex
Sioux Falls Animal Control vehicle
Animal Control searching for beagle that bit Sioux Falls man