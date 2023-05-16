Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Families of Iowa school shooting victims sue program, founder

Will Keeps, founder of the Starts Right Here program for at-risk youth
Will Keeps, founder of the Starts Right Here program for at-risk youth(Des Moines Police Department Facebook)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, I.A. (AP) - The families of two teenagers shot to death in a Des Moines alternative high school have filed a lawsuit alleging the program and its founder were negligent in not keeping the premises safe.

The families of Rashad Carr, 16, and Gionni Dameron, 18, filed the lawsuit Monday against the program Starts Right Here and its founder Will Keeps.

Both teens were killed Jan. 23 in a shooting in the school, an educational program designed to keep at-risk youth out of trouble. Keeps, an activist and rapper whose given name is Will Holmes, also was shot and seriously injured but survived.

Student Preston Walls, 18, has been accused of the shooting, and police allege Bravon Tukes, 19, drove a getaway car. Both Walls and Tukes faces charges including two counts of first-degree murder.

Prosecutors have said in court filings that the shootings revolved around a dispute between rival gangs.

In the lawsuit, the families of Carr and Dameron argue that Keeps and the school knew of potential dangers but didn’t take needed steps to protect the two teens. At the time, Starts Right Here did not have security guards, but after the shootings the program reopened with guards and metal detectors.

The program has a contract with Des Moines schools to work with students who have struggled in their traditional high schools. The school is located at an office park on the edge of downtown Des Moines.

In a text message sent to Des Moines media outlets, Keeps said he was “surprised and deeply hurt” that the families would sue him.

“I am crushed that after being thanked for helping to save and change the lives of their sons that I am now their target,” Keeps said. “My focus is on our students - being shot did not distract me and neither will this lawsuit.”

A trial for Walls is scheduled for Aug. 28, and Tukes’ trial is scheduled for Oct. 2.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SF Police: Robber steals liquor, threatens employees with boxcutter
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
18-year-old dies after Rock Valley crash
According to police, the suspect was driving 52 mph in a 30 mph zone.
Police: DUI suspect in Colorado tried to switch seats with his dog when pulled over
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday

Latest News

The red poppy is a nationally recognized symbol of sacrifice worn by Americans to honor those...
Sioux Falls mayor declares May 20 Red Poppy Day
Johnson introduces bill to protect land of Wounded Knee Massacre
The Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys will perform at the Swiftel Center in October as part of...
Dropkick Murphys coming to Brookings
Dakota News Now needs your help for the Community Blood Bank’s annual Lend an Arm blood drive...
Annual ‘Lend an Arm’ blood drive approaching