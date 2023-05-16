Johnson introduces bill to protect land of Wounded Knee Massacre

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Dakota News Now) - A section of land where hundreds of Lakota Indians were killed will be preserved under an act introduced by Rep. Dusty Johnson today.

Under the Wounded Knee Massacre Memorial and Sacred Site Act, the Oglala Sioux Tribe and Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe will continue to own the land. The area may not be sold without the consent of Congress and both tribes and cannot be taxed by state or local government.

This land is located on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

“The Wounded Knee Massacre is a stain on our nation’s history,” said Johnson. “The Wounded Knee Massacre Memorial and Sacred Site Act provides greater tribal sovereignty to this sacred tribal land. Memorializing the Lakota lives lost will ensure this site remains sacred for generations to come.”

Last year, both tribes purchased the field where an old trading post was located and signed a covenant that held the property as a memorial and sacred site not to be developed.

We the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe view the 1890 Wounded Knee Massacre as one of the most atrocious acts of genocide against the innocent 350 Lakota children, women, and men who were brutally attacked and murdered after being disarmed by the United States Seventh Calvary. It is with great respect to those that came before us and those that will come after us that fuels our work to continue to create a stronger Lakota Nation. We are proud descendants of our Lakota ancestors, and we will never forget their sacrifices for us to be here today. We extend a heartfelt thank you to Congressional Representative Johnson and his staff for diligently working to bring the truth to light in honor of the original stewards of the sacred lands. We stand in strong solidarity in memorializing this sacred site, that will be honored as such forever more.

“We must remember the sacrifices our ancestors have suffered for us. What happened at Wounded Knee is a reminder that we as a Oyate (people) have overcome incredible odds to survive, so we must honor our ancestors by preserving the land for future generations to come,” said Ogalala Sioux Tribe President Frank Star Comes Out.

