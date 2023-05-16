Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Johnson introduces bill to protect land of Wounded Knee Massacre

(Rapid City Journal via AP)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Dakota News Now) - A section of land where hundreds of Lakota Indians were killed will be preserved under an act introduced by Rep. Dusty Johnson today.

Under the Wounded Knee Massacre Memorial and Sacred Site Act, the Oglala Sioux Tribe and Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe will continue to own the land. The area may not be sold without the consent of Congress and both tribes and cannot be taxed by state or local government.

This land is located on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

“The Wounded Knee Massacre is a stain on our nation’s history,” said Johnson. “The Wounded Knee Massacre Memorial and Sacred Site Act provides greater tribal sovereignty to this sacred tribal land. Memorializing the Lakota lives lost will ensure this site remains sacred for generations to come.”

Last year, both tribes purchased the field where an old trading post was located and signed a covenant that held the property as a memorial and sacred site not to be developed.

“We must remember the sacrifices our ancestors have suffered for us. What happened at Wounded Knee is a reminder that we as a Oyate (people) have overcome incredible odds to survive, so we must honor our ancestors by preserving the land for future generations to come,” said Ogalala Sioux Tribe President Frank Star Comes Out.

The full bill can be read here.

Find the Covenant between both tribes here and the map here.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SF Police: Robber steals liquor, threatens employees with boxcutter
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
18-year-old dies after Rock Valley crash
According to police, the suspect was driving 52 mph in a 30 mph zone.
Police: DUI suspect in Colorado tried to switch seats with his dog when pulled over
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday

Latest News

The Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys will perform at the Swiftel Center in October as part of...
Dropkick Murphys coming to Brookings
Dakota News Now needs your help for the Community Blood Bank’s annual Lend an Arm blood drive...
Annual ‘Lend an Arm’ blood drive approaching
The Sioux Falls city health department is stepping in over mounding garbage at a local apartment.
Sioux Falls Health Department steps in over mounding garbage at apartment complex
Sioux Falls Animal Control vehicle
Animal Control searching for beagle that bit Sioux Falls man