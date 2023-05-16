Johnson introduces bill to protect land of Wounded Knee Massacre
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Dakota News Now) - A section of land where hundreds of Lakota Indians were killed will be preserved under an act introduced by Rep. Dusty Johnson today.
Under the Wounded Knee Massacre Memorial and Sacred Site Act, the Oglala Sioux Tribe and Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe will continue to own the land. The area may not be sold without the consent of Congress and both tribes and cannot be taxed by state or local government.
This land is located on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.
“The Wounded Knee Massacre is a stain on our nation’s history,” said Johnson. “The Wounded Knee Massacre Memorial and Sacred Site Act provides greater tribal sovereignty to this sacred tribal land. Memorializing the Lakota lives lost will ensure this site remains sacred for generations to come.”
Last year, both tribes purchased the field where an old trading post was located and signed a covenant that held the property as a memorial and sacred site not to be developed.
“We must remember the sacrifices our ancestors have suffered for us. What happened at Wounded Knee is a reminder that we as a Oyate (people) have overcome incredible odds to survive, so we must honor our ancestors by preserving the land for future generations to come,” said Ogalala Sioux Tribe President Frank Star Comes Out.
The full bill can be read here.
Find the Covenant between both tribes here and the map here.
Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.