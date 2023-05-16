Last beam signed on latest Sanford medical building project

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Monday, a beam signing took place for the final beam to be put into the latest Sanford medical building.

The five-story project will hold a four-story parking garage with the top floor dedicated to the Sanford digestive disease divisions. That division will include 10 GI procedure suites, 40 preprocedural suites, recovery rooms and physician offices.

The 45,000 square feet project is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

