Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Last beam signed on latest Sanford medical building project

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Monday, a beam signing took place for the final beam to be put into the latest Sanford medical building.

The five-story project will hold a four-story parking garage with the top floor dedicated to the Sanford digestive disease divisions. That division will include 10 GI procedure suites, 40 preprocedural suites, recovery rooms and physician offices.

The 45,000 square feet project is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SF Police: Robber steals liquor, threatens employees with boxcutter
18-year-old dies after Rock Valley crash
According to police, the suspect was driving 52 mph in a 30 mph zone.
Police: DUI suspect in Colorado tried to switch seats with his dog when pulled over
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday
Aurora County fatal crash under investigation

Latest News

Annika Estwick is a great student who has a 4.07 GPA at Sisseton High School.
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Sisseton High School senior a standout student
"Pickleball Pilot" in Sioux Falls to attempt to set world record of playing in 48 states
Construction underway for downtown Sioux Falls lot
Construction underway for downtown Sioux Falls lot
CONSTRUCTION BEGINS ON DOWNTOWN SIOUX FALLS APARTMENT, COMMERCIAL PROJECT
CONSTRUCTION BEGINS ON DTSF APARTMENT, COMMERCIAL PROJECT