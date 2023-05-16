Mentorship helps new goals, friendship soar to new heights

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Karla Santi and Marcela Salas have learned a lot from one another. Santi has been able to provide some business insight, and Salas has provided inspiration by starting up a business while learning how to fly privately. “She accidentally started a business to raise money for her actual goal and career of being a private pilot,” Karla Santi said. Santi, the owner of Blend Interactive, met Salas during the young stages of her family business Salas Salsas. “Karla and I are friends now. She’s stuck with me,” Salas said jokingly. Salas credits Santi for helping to fine-tune her own website, being a web design expert herself, and says that has made a big difference for her in the early stages of her business. After meeting through the Co.Starter Program, the mentorship relationship has evolved into more for the two business owners.

