Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Mentorship helps new goals, friendship soar to new heights

In this mentoring moment, Karla Santi and Marcela Salas explain how they learned and were...
In this mentoring moment, Karla Santi and Marcela Salas explain how they learned and were inspired by one another.(Dakota News Now Staff)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Karla Santi and Marcela Salas have learned a lot from one another. Santi has been able to provide some business insight, and Salas has provided inspiration by starting up a business while learning how to fly privately. “She accidentally started a business to raise money for her actual goal and career of being a private pilot,” Karla Santi said. Santi, the owner of Blend Interactive, met Salas during the young stages of her family business Salas Salsas. “Karla and I are friends now. She’s stuck with me,” Salas said jokingly. Salas credits Santi for helping to fine-tune her own website, being a web design expert herself, and says that has made a big difference for her in the early stages of her business. After meeting through the Co.Starter Program, the mentorship relationship has evolved into more for the two business owners.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
SF Police: Robber steals liquor, threatens employees with boxcutter
18-year-old dies after Rock Valley crash
According to police, the suspect was driving 52 mph in a 30 mph zone.
Police: DUI suspect in Colorado tried to switch seats with his dog when pulled over
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday

Latest News

Dakota News Now at 6:30
SiouxFalls.Business Report
SiouxFalls.Business Report: Sanford developments, fitness chain taking over Gordmans building
Fair task force gives recommendations
Task force gives recommendations for future of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds
Almost Home Canine Rescue prepares for Rescue Dog Day
Almost Home Canine Rescue prepares for Rescue Dog Day