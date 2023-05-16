RC Christian takes leads in Boys State A Tennis after Day One

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Defending champion Noah Greni and his teammates looked strong on day one of the Boys State “A” Tennis Tournament in Sioux Falls. He rolled to a 6-1, 6-1 singles quarterfinal win. Jaxon and Cody Plank of Lennox also had solid days to keep the Orioles in range and in second place.

Team Standings

RC Christian 360

Lennox 337.5

SF Christian 316

Huron 254

Madison 178.5

Championship matches are at Tomar Park Tuesday with the singles in the morning and doubles right after lunch.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.