RC Christian takes leads in Boys State A Tennis after Day One
RCC shows why they came in as favorites to win state title
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Defending champion Noah Greni and his teammates looked strong on day one of the Boys State “A” Tennis Tournament in Sioux Falls. He rolled to a 6-1, 6-1 singles quarterfinal win. Jaxon and Cody Plank of Lennox also had solid days to keep the Orioles in range and in second place.
Team Standings
RC Christian 360
Lennox 337.5
SF Christian 316
Huron 254
Madison 178.5
Championship matches are at Tomar Park Tuesday with the singles in the morning and doubles right after lunch.
