Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Rocky McKenzie is ready to help Lincoln make it 9 straight State AA Tennis titles

Patriots start title defense Thursday in Sioux Falls
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The State AA tennis tournament starts on Thursday. Lincoln is seeking it’s 9th straight team title led by yet another star sibling seeking to stamp himself as the top player in the state.

Zach Borg has more on our Karl’s TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week, Rocky McKenzie.

STORY

As the latest in Lincoln’s long line of top flight singles players, there’s one big difference with Rocky McKenzie. “He’s a big guy! His one leg is as big as two of mine!” Lincoln Head Coach Tom Krueger says. “Tennis can be played in all body types. You don’t have to be super skinny and fast.” McKenzie says.

Yet the junior also fits into the Patriots preference of bringing up siblings. “The younger ones get a chance of playing with their older brother all the time and that makes the younger ones even tougher and it just feeds on itself.” Krueger says.

Joined on the team by his freshman brother River, each winning state titles the past two seasons. “I mean it’s definitely nice to have a built in hitting partner whenever I want! I don’t have to schedule anything I’m just like ‘do you wanna go hit with me?’ And he’ll say yeah and we’ll go hit.” Rocky says.

After winning three singles and three doubles state championships, Rocky was elevated to the top spot this season. “My mindset lays in just being persistent with physicality. I know that I’ve been working really hard to have good conditioning and good strength.” McKenzie says.

Stepping into the role of leader. “His physicality and his mental fortitude are his big strengths. I mean if you watch him he’s just pounding the ball. He’s got a big serve, big forehand, big backhand, I mean he pounds the ball. But you never get a sense that he’s ever doubting himself on the court. And you can just see him being a little bit more vocal and trying to get the kids pumped up before matches a little more and sitting around and watching other people play their matches.” Krueger says.

With dreams as big....“I just want to get them all in the same, right mindset. Being excited, being proud of what we do. Looking to play in college the coaches are going to want you to be a little bigger so I like to think I’m nicely preparing for that sort of.” Rocky says.

....as his swing.

Zach Borg, Dakota News News Now Sports.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday
The man whose body was found in the Missouri River near Pierre in 1976 has been identified...
South Dakota cold case solved after 46 years
A man reeled in an Oklahoma state record 118-pound bighead carp from Grand Lake.
Man sets state record with 118-pound bighead carp
SF Police: Robber steals liquor, threatens employees with boxcutter
18-year-old dies after Rock Valley crash

Latest News

Mark Berson interview from SC Athletic Hall of Fame
Mark Berson interview at SC Athletic Hall of Fame
RC Christian has the lead after day one of Boys State A Tennis Tournament
RC Christian takes leads in Boys State A Tennis after Day One
Northwestern softball team wins thriller at NAIA Tournament
Northwestern wins thriller at NAIA National Softball Tourney
Baseball and Softball highlights from Aspen Park in Brandon Monday night
Baseball and Softball highlights from Brandon Valley