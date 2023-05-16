Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Falls Health Department steps in over mounding garbage at apartment complex

The Sioux Falls city health department is stepping in over mounding garbage at a local apartment.
By Beth Warden
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Regardless of income, everyone deserves to have a respectable place to live.

So when the garbage started piling up at a Sioux Falls complex, followed by a Sunday night dumpster fire, the residents took action.

City Counselor Pat Starr went for a drive Sunday to check out some concerns.

“A constituent reached out to me because they weren’t getting a good response from the management company,” Starr said. “They didn’t know who to contact.”

The growing mound of garbage greets tenants each day. According to residents, it’s been weeks since the garbage has been picked up.

“The problem really starts with tenants putting things in the trash area that isn’t going to be covered by the hauler,” said Starr.

The tenants who do follow their rules still face the huge pile.

“This is disgusting,” said a resident of Stony Hill Apartments. “Why don’t you pick up the garbage? Everything’s flying around.”

“People I talked to — the neighbors — say it’s never been this bad,” said resident Steven Siano.

Siano finds it more than an eyesore.

“I don’t want to smell it either, so I avoid it when I go to my front door. He says we’re working on it,” said Siano.

The city’s health department is now stepping in.

“Basically, it just has to be cleaned up,” said Starr.

The company says it will make improvements and invite Dakota News Now cameras back to show the updates in the future.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SF Police: Robber steals liquor, threatens employees with boxcutter
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
18-year-old dies after Rock Valley crash
According to police, the suspect was driving 52 mph in a 30 mph zone.
Police: DUI suspect in Colorado tried to switch seats with his dog when pulled over
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday

Latest News

Dakota News Now needs your help for the Community Blood Bank’s annual Lend an Arm blood drive...
Annual ‘Lend an Arm’ blood drive approaching
Sioux Falls Animal Control vehicle
Animal Control searching for beagle that bit Sioux Falls man
Aberdeen water treatment plant supervisor calls out city manager, resigns
Aberdeen water treatment plant supervisor resigns, calls out city manager
Annika Estwick is a great student who has a 4.07 GPA at Sisseton High School.
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Sisseton High School senior a standout student