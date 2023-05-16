Sioux Falls Health Department steps in over mounding garbage at apartment complex

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Regardless of income, everyone deserves to have a respectable place to live.

So when the garbage started piling up at a Sioux Falls complex, followed by a Sunday night dumpster fire, the residents took action.

City Counselor Pat Starr went for a drive Sunday to check out some concerns.

“A constituent reached out to me because they weren’t getting a good response from the management company,” Starr said. “They didn’t know who to contact.”

The growing mound of garbage greets tenants each day. According to residents, it’s been weeks since the garbage has been picked up.

“The problem really starts with tenants putting things in the trash area that isn’t going to be covered by the hauler,” said Starr.

The tenants who do follow their rules still face the huge pile.

“This is disgusting,” said a resident of Stony Hill Apartments. “Why don’t you pick up the garbage? Everything’s flying around.”

“People I talked to — the neighbors — say it’s never been this bad,” said resident Steven Siano.

Siano finds it more than an eyesore.

“I don’t want to smell it either, so I avoid it when I go to my front door. He says we’re working on it,” said Siano.

The city’s health department is now stepping in.

“Basically, it just has to be cleaned up,” said Starr.

We were notified of a situation late last evening of suspected arson by lighting a dumpster on fire. We are currently working with local authorities to determine the best solution for two issues: The first issue is criminal activity with the arson event and determining the responsible party. If residents have any information regarding this issue, we ask them to contact the local police department. The second is the issue of illegal dumping around the community dumpsters which prevents our trash service provider from being able to adequately collect trash. After several phone calls today, we are proactively working with our service provider, our local councilperson, code enforcement, and the Department of Health to immediately remedy the issue and implement a long-term strategy for prevention. We look forward to working together to provide enjoyable living spaces for our residents and provide quality housing in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The company says it will make improvements and invite Dakota News Now cameras back to show the updates in the future.

