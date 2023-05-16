Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls mayor declares May 20 Red Poppy Day

The red poppy is a nationally recognized symbol of sacrifice worn by Americans to honor those...
The red poppy is a nationally recognized symbol of sacrifice worn by Americans to honor those who served and died for our country.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Poppies will be available across Sioux Falls on Saturday in honor of Red Poppy Day.

Mayor Paul TenHaken declared May 20 as Poppy Day, and red poppies will be distributed from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at the following Sioux Falls locations:

• HyVee 26th & Marion

• HyVee 57th & Cliff

• HyVee 37th & Minnesota

• Walmart 4lst & Louise

• Walmart 85th & Minnesota

• Lewis Drug 26th & Sycamore

The red poppies are worn as a tribute to living veterans and those who have fallen. The American Legion Auxiliary honors these individuals annually by distributing flowers on various days.

