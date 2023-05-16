SiouxFalls.Business Report: Sanford developments, fitness chain taking over Gordmans building

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jodi Schwan with SiouxFalls.Business joined Dakota News Now to talk about construction on Sanford Health’s campus and a fitness center taking over the former Gordmans building.

Sanford’s new Medical Building One, which will be the home of Sanford’s digestive health center, is making progress and is about a year from opening.

They’re finishing up the exterior precast and working their way around the building.

This building will have four stories of parking, the top floor for the GI clinic and procedure space, plus the ability to go up three more stories as needed.

The other major project, Sanford’s Orthopedic Hospital, will be the tallest building on the campus. The top two floors of this nine-story building will be a hotel.

Sanford expects to select the operator for the hotel soon and thinks it will be convenient for patients with early- and late-day procedures, families with pediatric patients at the attached Castle and others visiting for business reasons.

The hospital and hotel are scheduled to open in 2025.

Crunch Fitness, a national fitness chain with hundreds of locations, will be establishing its largest location ever in the long-vacant former Gordmans location.

It’s a $6 million renovation to create a variety of fitness areas, including cardio, a large free-weight area, multiple turf areas, hydromassage, boxing, UV tanning, and a childcare area.

That combined with the new Dillards means there is less large big-box space available at the mall, although they’re still looking for the next use for the former Sears.

You can stay up to date with the latest local business headlines by visiting SiouxFalls.Business.

