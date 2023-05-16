Spoke-N-Sport celebrates National Bike to Work Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Spoke-N-Sport in Sioux Falls is getting into the spirit of Bike to Work Week.

“Bike to Work Week is a week set aside during May, which is Bike Month,” said owner Chad Pickard. “It’s just a week where we focus on getting people on their bikes and riding to work. You don’t have to ride every day, but just try something different.”

National bike to work week has kicked off, and Spoke-N-Sport and the city have a variety of activities to choose from.

“There’s going to be some city events going on where the public can be involved in some of the bigger plans,” Pickard said. “There’s a proclamation that it’s Bike Day, and that’s going to be on Friday — the mayor is going to be doing that. Then there’s a coffee ride that one of the bike clubs does on Saturday morning.”

This week is about more than just biking.

“Bike to Work Week is important for the individual in just being healthy,” Pickard said. “It’s important for the community because It’s advantageous for them to slow down and just be healthier.”

One of the goals of Bike to Work Week is to encourage active transportation all year round.

“When you ride to work on a bike, it’s different than in the car,” Pickard said. “You’re going to stay off of major roads. You’re going to ride on side streets. In fact, our bike plan does outline different routes through the city that are safer routes to bike on— typically wider roads, less traffic, less street parking, and things like that. Come in, ask us questions. We’d be happy to tell you about it.”

This is a great week to get out, enjoy the weather, and try out biking to work.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.