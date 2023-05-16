Sunny and Warm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ll see plenty of sunshine for the rest of our Tuesday with highs climbing into the upper 70s to the lower 80s. The wind will be fairly light, too!

Our next cold front will bring us a chance for storms Wednesday night into Thursday. Before that happens, we’ll see highs in the 80s for a lot of us. Cooler weather will move in behind the front dropping highs into the 60s by Friday. The risk of severe weather looks like it will be very, very low.

This weekend is looking fantastic! Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with plenty of sunshine. We’ll keep that sunshine rolling into next week with even warmer temperatures! Highs by then will be in the low 80s.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.