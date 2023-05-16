Avera Medical Minute
Task force gives recommendations for future of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Members of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds Task Force gave a presentation of their recommendations for the fairgrounds to Minnehaha County officials Tuesday.

The task force is now recommending county commissioners determine the value of the current fairgrounds.

The group says current funding is not sufficient to repair or enhance the campus, and that has become a deterrent for some regional livestock shows looking to come to Sioux Falls.

The group did find the fairgrounds has an economic impact of $35 million.

