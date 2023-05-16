Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Sisseton High School senior a standout student

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Annika Estwick is a great student who has a 4.07 GPA at Sisseton High School.

“I’ve lived in Sisseton my whole life,” Estwick said. “I’ve made a relationship with the teachers and the students. I’ve like the friendships that I’ve had, the memories that I’ve made here.”

“It’s been fun to see her grow and blossom as she’s gotten older and just continue to do well. She’s always been a perfectionist — always a good student,” said Janelle Bakke, English teacher.

Annika stays busy in activities, including FCCLA, student council, volleyball and track.

And she’s a people person.

“She is so easy to talk to,” said Bakke. “She’s one of the people I go to to give new students tours or to help students out because she’s so personable, and she can talk to anyone and make people feel comfortable.”

“I’m very grateful for Sisseton and all of the opportunities that they have given to me and give to all of their students,” Estwick said.

She plans to head to the desert for college.

“I’m going to attend Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona, to major in business with a minor in communications,” Estwick said. “It’s private, it’s Christian, and they try their best to make it affordable. It’s in Arizona, so what’s not to like about the weather?”

“I’m sure she’s going to do fantastic wherever she goes and whatever she chooses to do,” Bakke said.

