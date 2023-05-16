Wage hikes help fully staff city pools and parks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - All seven of the outdoor Sioux Falls city pools and spray centers will be ready for you to take a dip on the scheduled opening day of June 2.

The top reason for this — another spike in lifeguard and maintenance wages, according to those doing the hiring.

It’s a second straight year of full staffing after a rough patch in 2020 — when pools were closed entirely due to the pandemic — and 2021, when there were still plenty of Covid-19 concerns among parents of potential lifeguards, plus lower pay than other industries competing in the market for teenage and college-aged labor, like fast food.

The city raised its starting lifeguard wage from the pre-pandemic bar of $10.50 per hour to $14/hour in 2021, but still had to close two of its six outdoor pools as it struggled to keep wages of competing industries, like fast food.

Last year, a $2.00 bump, to $16.00 per hour. The city then decided to give all Parks and Recreation workers a 3 percent increase for 2023, making the entry point $16.48 for lifeguards.

And, Eureka! — two consecutive summers of a full lifeguard staff and all pools being available all summer long for area water enthusiasts.

“The biggest draw, I think was that increase in pay,” said Jean Pearson, the city’s aquatics recreation program coordinator for 12 years, and the person in charge of hiring lifeguards, managers, and other city pool employees.

“Being able to pay and being competitive with other people that are hiring this clientele — high school and college kids — you’ve got to be willing to be competitive, and we are. I’m incredibly thankful that kids want to work for us.”

That doesn’t mean attracting and hiring lifeguards hasn’t come with new challenges in the last decade or so for Pearson.

“It’s harder to convince young people to want to work full-time,” Pearson said. “I think when they think ‘full time,’ they think that means that they’re never going to get any time off and they’re not going to be able to do stuff with their friends. But the reality is that they still can do both.”

Pearson has to remind teenagers that 40-hour work weeks mean they’ll get two out of every seven days off. And she crunched the full-time numbers to make the concept more appealing.

“By working full-time, you work 11 weeks out of the summer,” Pearson said. “Working 40 hours a week, you can make $10,000. That’s a great way to put money aside for college. You could get a new car. Whatever your wants and needs are, that’s a nice chunk of money.”

The tactic worked, as all 82 full-time positions are staffed. Well, kind of. Pearson said that not all those positions are filled with full-time employees. Some are filled with two part-time employees that equal one full-time position. Meanwhile, about 40 of the “a little over 100″ city lifeguards will be part-timers this summer.

“The interest in part-time jobs has definitely gone up, and so we have to be flexible and try to find ways to make it so we could draw these part-time kids,” Pearson said.

This meant Pearson has had to learn how to think outside the box and “get creative” with how she schedules lifeguard shifts, but it beats the alternative of closing pools.

Not surprisingly, the few part-time lifeguard openings still on the board lie inside the Midco Aquatic Center near 26th and Western. That would be the city’s only indoor pool facility.

“I try to explain that they’re giving back to their community,” Pearson said. “They’re doing something bigger than themselves — providing a safe environment for young and old alike is a huge thing. We wouldn’t be able to operate these pools without these young people coming in and working for us.”

Meanwhile, all pool manager positions were filled by April 1, and the “highly-coveted” pool cashier slots were in place in early February.

The toughest spots to fill at pools last year were for maintenance workers, but things are full-go this year with them, too, thanks to — you guessed it — the 3 percent wage increases which now put starting pay at $17.51 per hour.

Employees have been cleaning the pools for at least a couple weeks. On Monday, the main pool at the Drake Springs Aquatic Center was filled for the first time. Meanwhile, lifeguards started their training on Monday, and will do in-water training starting next Tuesday.

Aquatics takes up about half of the city’s 500 summer season Parks and Rec positions.

The other 250-or-so employees help maintain the parks or are a part of the city’s “recreational programming” that includes guided tours of city landmarks via the city bike trail.

”Our operations side — mowing, trimming, tending to the flower beds — we are fully staffed there, as well, and also our recreational programming,” said Brett Kollars, the city’s new parks and recreation assistant director.

To what did he attribute the ability to be full-go before the summer season kicks in?

Take a wild guess.

“I’d like to thank the city of Sioux Falls for the 3 percent wage increase,” Kollars said.

Like the pool staffs, students make up a decent chunk of the parks staff. And although his summer staff is mostly accounted for, Kollars said there will be a strong need for workers to keep parks maintained after students go back to school in late August.

“It’s outdoor work, and you get a chance to learn skills that will carry you throughout a lifetime,” Kollars said. “You get that sense of accomplishment. You get to enjoy the sun. There are a lot of great, positive aspects.”

The seven outdoor city aquatic centers — five full-scale pools plus the McKennan Park wading pool and Pioneer Spray Park — all open on Friday, June 2. They’ll be open every day of the week from 1 to 8 p.m. Passes can be purchased here or at the Midco Aquatic Center.

For those interested in some of the remaining vacated positions for the city Parks and Recreation Department, you can find those listings here.

