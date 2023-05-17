10pm Sportscast Tuesday, May 16th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Lennox senior Jaxon Plank had a big day, winning the State “A” first flight singles title as RC Christian won the team championship. A look back at the great coaching career of Don Barnes at O’Gorman. The Canaries try to stop a 3-game skid. Northwestern’s softball team played twice in the NAIA Tournament and the Augustana women’s golf team was at the Division II National Tournament in Eureka, Missouri.

