10pm Sportscast Tuesday, May 16th

Big day for Lennox’s Jaxon Plank, Don Barnes reflects on career, Canaries host Lincoln, Northwestern Softball and Augie Women’s Golf
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Lennox senior Jaxon Plank had a big day, winning the State “A” first flight singles title as RC Christian won the team championship. A look back at the great coaching career of Don Barnes at O’Gorman. The Canaries try to stop a 3-game skid. Northwestern’s softball team played twice in the NAIA Tournament and the Augustana women’s golf team was at the Division II National Tournament in Eureka, Missouri.

