77-year-old dies in northwest Iowa tractor crash

By Dean Welte
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK RAPID, Iowa (KTIV) - A crash on a rural Lyon County, Iowa road has left one person dead.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, the crash happened at about 11:15 a.m. on May 17 between the towns of George and Rock Rapids. It involved two vehicles, a tanker driven by 82-year-old Dennis Hayenga of Little Rock, and a tractor driven by 77-year-old Myron Krull of Rock Rapids.

The ISP says both vehicles were traveling westbound on a rural road when the tanker truck tried passing the tractor. During this, the tanker struck a sprayer the tractor was hauling, causing the sprayer to detach and roll. The tractor also rolled and ended up in a ditch.

The driver of the tractor, Krull, died in the crash. The ISP did not report any injuries for Hayenga, the tanker’s driver.

