Augustana women in 17th place at Division II National Golf Tournament

Trio of Vikings shoot opening round 76′s
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EUREKA, MO (Dakota News Now) -The Augustana women’s golf team is in Eureka, Missouri where they began play today in the Division II National Tournament. It’s 3 days of stroke play and the top 8 teams out of 18 advance to head to head competition Friday and Saturday. Each match is also stroke play.

The Vikings are coming off a strong showing in the Central Region Tournament at The Grand Casino Course where they finished 2nd. Molly Stevens was named NSIC Golfer of the Year and Coralee Jorgensen Coach of the Year.

Augustana shot a 309, which is 21 over par and in 17th place out of the 18 teams after 18 holes. Mitchell’s Masy Mock, Molly Stevens and Lanie Veenendall each shot 4 over par 76′s to lead the way for the Vikings. Stroke play continues Wednesday and Thursday with Nova Southeastern in the team lead by 8 shots with an amazing 4 under par score as a team. Three of their players are 3 under par or better after 18 holes!

