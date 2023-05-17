Authorities investigating suspicious deaths in Charles Mix County

CHARLES MIX COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An investigation is underway between the Charles Mix County Sheriffs Office and the South Dakota DCI after a pair of suspicious deaths.

According to a press release from the Charles Mix County Sheriffs Office, a man and a woman were recently found dead in a residence in Pickstown.

Details are limited, but there does not appear to be any threat to the public at this time, and names of the deceased are being withheld pending family notification.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.