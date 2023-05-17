Aviation program at CTE Academy taking off

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - High school students in Sioux Falls are getting a chance to soar, so to speak, with a new program from the CTE Academy.

The Career and Technology Education Academy has several programs to help students get off the ground.

“The whole goal of the program is to get kids who are passionate in aviation experience in aviation,” said Laureen Mehlert, CTE aviation teacher.

That experience goes a long way for some students.

“I can gain my experience and help in my future career with being a commercial pilot,” said Baltic junior Carson Eggert. “And just gaining some extra knowledge and helping me review for my private pilot stuff.”

The program has had many supporters to help them get new flight simulators for the classroom.

“Lots of people wrote letters, but in particular what it could do for the CTE program and the aviation program is to get that grant to get these amazing simulators that these students can use to log flying simulator flying hours,” explained Lt. Col. with the Civil Air Patrol, Mike Cassidy.

The students at CTE have some special help in the classroom, receiving firsthand knowledge from certified flight instructors.

“At CTE, they recently acquired 3 Frasca Flight Simulators. We are currently here giving instructions to these students, helping them learn the basic steps of flying an airplane while safely doing it while here on the ground without having to go out to an airport and from the comfort of their classroom,” SDSU flight instructor Sam Breuer said.

The students will work through the program, and the sky’s the limit on opportunities that they will have available to them.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.