Business near former Lucky Lady Casino up for alcohol license renewal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Another alcohol license was up for renewal at tonight’s city council meeting for a business near the former Lucky Lady Casino.

Last week at city council the former owner of Lucky Lady Casino withdrew his alcohol licensee causing the location to close its doors last week.

At tonight’s meeting La Tapatia, a restaurant and grocery store located next to the former Lucky Lady Casino was up for renewal.

While alcohol isn’t their primary source of revenue Sierra Broussard, Pettigrew Heights Neighborhood Association President says it can be a temptation for those recovering in the area.

“We have Kingdom Boundaries, we have the Arch, we have substance abuse facilities in that area. People coming there on probation and parole and trying to do right, and having all those alcohol establishments gives people temptation,” said Sierra Broussard, Pettigrew Heights Neighborhood Association President.

Highlighting the importance of looking at the neighborhood as a whole.

“It’s not about pinpointing a certain person, this is about a suitable location to clean up that block, it’s too congested with alcohol in one small area of a block,” said Broussard.

Sioux Falls City Councilor Greg Neizert expressing his hope for the business to thrive despite the non-renewal of their alcohol license.

“We want them to be successful, we want to celebrate them, this has nothing to do with them or their business. They seem like a wonderful businesses and good owners. This is only about the location, and I just think in that block we need to get alcohol out of there for now. There have just been too many problems and it’s just a continuation of a discussion about that entire block and that building,” said Greg Neizert, Sioux Falls City Councilor.

Broussard noting the impact she has seen since the nonrenewal of another alcohol license in that area.

“Since Lucky Lady’s has closed down it has had a tremendous impact on the community as far as safety goes,” said Broussard.

Neizert saying more must be done when looking to revitalize the area as a whole.

“Nobody’s under any illusion that just taking alcohol away from the restaurants and stores there is going to fix the problem, but I think it’s a prerequisite to healing the area,” said Neizert.

As a result of tonight’s city council meeting, La Tapatia will have until June 30th to continue selling alcohol.

