Canaries stop losing skid with Saltdogs in town for first of 3 games

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Canaries got off to a great start last Thursday winning their season and home opener 7-2 against Cleburne. But the Railroaders had the bats booming in winning the final 3 games of the series. They were hoping home cooking would be much better with a new opponent in Lincoln.

The Sioux Falls Canaries never trailed Tuesday night en route to a 5-1 victory over the Lincoln SaltDogs.

Colby Wyatt made his first start of the season and tossed six shutout innings. Meanwhile the Sioux Falls offense jumped on Lincoln starter Tanner Brown early, racing out to a four-run lead.

Mike Hart opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the first frame and Hunter Clanin followed with an RBI double. Marshall Rich reached on error with one out in the second inning and scored on an infield single from Welington Dotel. Rich drew a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the third to put the Birds ahead 4-0.

Hart’s second RBI sacrifice fly came in the seventh inning and Lincoln’s lone run scored on a passed ball in the ninth.

Wyatt was efficient in his outing, striking out two and walking one. He got help from his defense, as the Canaries combined to turn four double plays on Tuesday, including two from the outfield. Clanin gunned down SaltDogs catcher Luke Roskam trying to tag to second and Dotel teamed up with Hart and Jordan Barth to turn a 9-3-6 twin-killing.

The two teams will meet again Wednesday at 6:35pm. Akeem Bostick takes the mound for his second start of the year after twirling seven innings of one-run ball against Cleburne on Opening Day. The Canaries will face Nic Laio, who will make his first start of the season after pitching 9.1 innings in four games last season for Lincoln.

