Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Canaries stop losing skid with Saltdogs in town for first of 3 games

Birds’ home cooking tastes better with new opponent at Cage
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Canaries got off to a great start last Thursday winning their season and home opener 7-2 against Cleburne. But the Railroaders had the bats booming in winning the final 3 games of the series. They were hoping home cooking would be much better with a new opponent in Lincoln.

The Sioux Falls Canaries never trailed Tuesday night en route to a 5-1 victory over the Lincoln SaltDogs.

Colby Wyatt made his first start of the season and tossed six shutout innings. Meanwhile the Sioux Falls offense jumped on Lincoln starter Tanner Brown early, racing out to a four-run lead.

Mike Hart opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the first frame and Hunter Clanin followed with an RBI double. Marshall Rich reached on error with one out in the second inning and scored on an infield single from Welington Dotel. Rich drew a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the third to put the Birds ahead 4-0.

Hart’s second RBI sacrifice fly came in the seventh inning and Lincoln’s lone run scored on a passed ball in the ninth.

Wyatt was efficient in his outing, striking out two and walking one. He got help from his defense, as the Canaries combined to turn four double plays on Tuesday, including two from the outfield. Clanin gunned down SaltDogs catcher Luke Roskam trying to tag to second and Dotel teamed up with Hart and Jordan Barth to turn a 9-3-6 twin-killing.

The two teams will meet again Wednesday at 6:35pm. Akeem Bostick takes the mound for his second start of the year after twirling seven innings of one-run ball against Cleburne on Opening Day. The Canaries will face Nic Laio, who will make his first start of the season after pitching 9.1 innings in four games last season for Lincoln.

Game recap courtesy Sioux Falls Canaries

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
The Sioux Falls city health department is stepping in over mounding garbage at a local apartment.
Sioux Falls Health Department steps in over mounding garbage at apartment complex
SF Police: Robber steals liquor, threatens employees with boxcutter
18-year-old dies after Rock Valley crash
According to police, the suspect was driving 52 mph in a 30 mph zone.
Police: DUI suspect in Colorado tried to switch seats with his dog when pulled over

Latest News

Legendary O'Gorman tennis coach reflects on his lengthy career with Knights
Retiring Don Barnes reflects on historic career as O’Gorman Boys/Girls Tennis Coach
Lennox's Plank wins State "A" singles title and RC Christian dominates team championship
RC Christian wins State A Tennis title, Jaxon Plank of Lennox knocks off defending champ for top singles title
Augustana women compete in opening round of D-II National Tourney in Missouri
Augustana women in 17th place at Division II National Golf Tournament
Northwestern's historic softball season ends at NAIA National Tourney in Oregon
Northwestern softball team drops 2 games at NAIA Tournament in Oregon