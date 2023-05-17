Avera Medical Minute
Cherokee man arrested after fatal bicycle vs pickup accident

Casey Herwig
Casey Herwig(Cherokee County Jail)
By Dean Welte
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHEROKEE, Iowa (KTIV) - A northwest Iowa man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run accident that resulted in the death of a bicyclist.

Online court documents show 29-year-old Casey Herwig of Cherokee, Iowa is facing one charge of knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. The charge comes from an incident that happened in Cherokee back on Dec. 26, 2022.

Authorities say at about 8:30 p.m. they received a call about a bicyclist laying in the roadway at the intersection of N 6th Street and West Willow.

An investigation determined Herwig was the one who hit the bicyclist while driving a pickup. When authorities found Herwig’s pickup, they allegedly found damage on the front of the vehicle that matched parts found at the scene of the accident.

According to court documents, Herwig told officers that he knew he hit something, but he wasn’t sure what it was. When asked by officers if it was possible he hit a person, Herwig reportedly said that it “could’ve been.”

Documents identify the bicyclist as Phillip Watterson, a resident of Cherokee.

