Cold front moving through today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ll see a good amount of sunshine for our Wednesday. Highs will be in the 80s for most of the region. Later on this evening, a cold front will move through and bring us a chance for storms Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The threat for severe weather is very low. There is an isolated risk for some large hail mainly in western South Dakota.

Rain will move east Wednesday night and impact the eastern parts of the area for the first half of the day Thursday and then we’ll see decreasing clouds through the afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler on Thursday with highs only in the 70s and we’ll continue to cool down to the 60s for highs by Friday.

This weekend is looking fantastic! Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with plenty of sunshine. We’ll keep that sunshine rolling into next week with even warmer temperatures! Highs by then will be back in the low 80s.

