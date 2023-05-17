Dawn Marie Johnson holds early lead over Mattson in Sioux Falls School Board race

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There is a single seat up for grabs on the Sioux Falls School Board.

Voters in the Sioux Falls School district had a choice of two candidates: Dawn Marie Johnson and Brian Mattson.

Preliminary election results Tuesday evening show that Dawn Marie Johnson has an early lead over Mattson.

With just over 66% of the votes counted, results show:

Dawn Marie Johnson: 3,637

Brian Mattson: 1,439

Nick Zachariasen: 15

The winner will take the seat of Cynthia Mickelson, whose term ends on June 30th.

The district says of the 123,885 registered voters in the Sioux Falls School District, only 7,649 went to the polls to cast their vote.

That accounts for just over a 6% turnout.

