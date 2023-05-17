Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Elementary students celebrate graduating seniors

By Zoe Shriner
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s a little early to be wearing their caps and gowns, but seniors at Washington High School are walking for a different reason.

This is the fifth year that soon-to-be graduates have walked the halls at Anne Sullivan Elementary School.

“We really wanted our students to be able to see high schoolers achieving their dream of graduation,” said Principal Nikkie Duin. “Setting up those long-term goals has been amazing because now we have kids talking about, ‘Well, when is my college graduation year?’ and so they’re thinking further beyond high school.”

Graduating can bring a mix of emotions.

“I’m excited but scared at the same time,” said Noah Sorgdrager.

Even for a second grader.

“A little bit nervous,” said Sudias.

Though it may be for slightly different reasons.

“I did see myself in kindergarten graduated, but I never saw big kids before,” Sudias said.

Graduation may be far away for the students at Anne Sullivan, but one senior has advice for those thinking about the future.

“Just try your best, no matter what,” said Noah Sorgdrager. “There might be times where you stumble on something — just keep pushing because I think you can do it. I made it this far, so I think you can also make it this far, too.”

Words of encouragement for a group that’ll one day fill their shoes.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
The Sioux Falls city health department is stepping in over mounding garbage at a local apartment.
Sioux Falls Health Department steps in over mounding garbage at apartment complex
Aberdeen water treatment plant supervisor resigns, calls out city manager
Dakota News Now Special Report: Breaking the Stigma
Breaking the Stigma: A Dakota News Now Special Report
Dawn Marie Johnson has won the Sioux Falls School District Board election against Brian Mattson.
Dawn Marie Johnson wins Sioux Falls School Board seat

Latest News

A run-in with a deer led to an injury crash in eastern South Dakota Tuesday afternoon.
Impact from deer collision sends pickup mirror into SUV
Two hospitalized after Lincoln County crash
Lilly the Chinchilla
Wild Wednesday: Learning about the Chinchilla
BUSINESS NEAR FORMER CASINO UP FOR ALCOHOL LICENSE RENEWAL
BUSINESS NEAR FORMER CASINO UP FOR ALCOHOL LICENSE RENEWAL