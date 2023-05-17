Elementary students celebrate graduating seniors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s a little early to be wearing their caps and gowns, but seniors at Washington High School are walking for a different reason.

This is the fifth year that soon-to-be graduates have walked the halls at Anne Sullivan Elementary School.

“We really wanted our students to be able to see high schoolers achieving their dream of graduation,” said Principal Nikkie Duin. “Setting up those long-term goals has been amazing because now we have kids talking about, ‘Well, when is my college graduation year?’ and so they’re thinking further beyond high school.”

Graduating can bring a mix of emotions.

“I’m excited but scared at the same time,” said Noah Sorgdrager.

Even for a second grader.

“A little bit nervous,” said Sudias.

Though it may be for slightly different reasons.

“I did see myself in kindergarten graduated, but I never saw big kids before,” Sudias said.

Graduation may be far away for the students at Anne Sullivan, but one senior has advice for those thinking about the future.

“Just try your best, no matter what,” said Noah Sorgdrager. “There might be times where you stumble on something — just keep pushing because I think you can do it. I made it this far, so I think you can also make it this far, too.”

Words of encouragement for a group that’ll one day fill their shoes.

