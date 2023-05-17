Avera Medical Minute
EmBe Childcare Center in Mitchell closing

(WAVE 3 News)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - EmBe announced Wednesday that its center in Mitchell, South Dakota, will end its childcare services on June 30.

The center is licensed to serve 44 students and currently provides care for 31 children, employing nine teachers.

According to EmBe, the organization will continue to partner with the Mitchell School District to offer its program for school-aged care during the 2023-24 school year.

EmBe’s Girls on the Run program will also continue.

The nonprofit stated that families and staff were informed today of the upcoming closure.

EmBe cites challenges like the rising cost of care and labor shortages as factors that contributed to the decision to close.

“We’re deeply concerned by the childcare crisis in Mitchell and many South Dakota communities,” said John Meyer, EmBe board of directors chair. “Consistent, quality care for our families and economically viable employment for our staff are at the forefront of our minds. Despite having to make the difficult decision to shutter some important services, EmBe will continue to serve the Mitchell community with our School Age Care and Youth programs. We will continue to foster collaboration throughout the state to empower individuals and families to best serve their needs.”

