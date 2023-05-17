Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Employee found dead inside Arby’s freezer identified

Police say the woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer.
Police say the woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer.(KADN via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW IBERIA, La. (Gray News) – The employee of an Arby’s in Louisiana who was found dead in the restaurant’s freezer has been identified, officials said.

According to the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office, the woman has been identified as 63-year-old Nguyet Le of Texas.

The New Iberia Police Department said Le was found dead last Thursday evening at the Arby’s on East Admiral Doyle Drive.

Her body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to KFLY, Le was the manager. Police said foul play is not suspected.

After completely processing the scene, New Iberia Police Capt. Leland Laseter told KADN that the death “does not seem like a homicide, it seems like an accident.”

Officers interviewed employees of the restaurant as part of the initial investigation.

A cause of death has not yet been determined, but an autopsy is underway, officials said.

Further information hasn’t been released.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
The Sioux Falls city health department is stepping in over mounding garbage at a local apartment.
Sioux Falls Health Department steps in over mounding garbage at apartment complex
Aberdeen water treatment plant supervisor resigns, calls out city manager
Dakota News Now Special Report: Breaking the Stigma
Breaking the Stigma: A Dakota News Now Special Report
Construction underway for downtown Sioux Falls lot
Construction underway for downtown Sioux Falls lot

Latest News

FILE - Nauman Hussain, who ran the limousine company involved in the 2018 crash that killed 20...
Limo service manager convicted of manslaughter in New York crash that killed 20 people
Dakota News Now had some special visitors on Wednesday when the 5th and 6th grade Media Class...
St. Katharine Drexel students visit Dakota News Now
FILE - A pair of ruby slippers once worn by actress Judy Garland in the "The Wizard of Oz" are...
Man indicted in theft of ‘Wizard of Oz’ ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland
At Wednesday’s briefing, City officials outlined programs that offer financial assistance to...
One Sioux Falls: Housing resources available
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in the...
Biden says there’s ‘work to do’ on global stage as he heads to Japan; US debt limit standoff looms