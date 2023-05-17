Heritage Classic returning in 2024 at Sanford Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sanford Pentagon announced Wednesday that the venue will host the six-game Heritage Classic in February.

The high school event is slated for Feb. 3 and will feature eight boys teams and four girls teams from three states.

Matchups and game times will be announced later.

Boys teams scheduled to participate include:

Aberdeen Christian

De Smet

Lennox

McLaughlin

Sioux Valley

St. Thomas More

Viborg-Hurley

Worthington (Minnesota)

Girls teams scheduled to participate include:

Moorhead (Minnesota)

Spirit Lake (Iowa)

St. Thomas More

Worthington (Minnesota)

