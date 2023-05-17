Avera Medical Minute
Heritage Classic returning in 2024 at Sanford Pentagon

Sanford Pentagon
Sanford Pentagon
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 17, 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sanford Pentagon announced Wednesday that the venue will host the six-game Heritage Classic in February.

The high school event is slated for Feb. 3 and will feature eight boys teams and four girls teams from three states.

Matchups and game times will be announced later.

Boys teams scheduled to participate include:

  • Aberdeen Christian
  • De Smet
  • Lennox
  • McLaughlin
  • Sioux Valley
  • St. Thomas More
  • Viborg-Hurley
  • Worthington (Minnesota)

Girls teams scheduled to participate include:

  • Moorhead (Minnesota)
  • Spirit Lake (Iowa)
  • St. Thomas More
  • Worthington (Minnesota)

