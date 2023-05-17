Heritage Classic returning in 2024 at Sanford Pentagon
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sanford Pentagon announced Wednesday that the venue will host the six-game Heritage Classic in February.
The high school event is slated for Feb. 3 and will feature eight boys teams and four girls teams from three states.
Matchups and game times will be announced later.
Boys teams scheduled to participate include:
- Aberdeen Christian
- De Smet
- Lennox
- McLaughlin
- Sioux Valley
- St. Thomas More
- Viborg-Hurley
- Worthington (Minnesota)
Girls teams scheduled to participate include:
- Moorhead (Minnesota)
- Spirit Lake (Iowa)
- St. Thomas More
- Worthington (Minnesota)
Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.