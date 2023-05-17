Avera Medical Minute
Impact from deer collision sends pickup mirror into SUV

A run-in with a deer led to an injury crash in eastern South Dakota Tuesday afternoon.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Deuel County emergency crews were dispatched around 3:10 p.m. on US Highway 212 near 474th Ave.

According to officials, a pickup was westbound on US Highway 212 when a deer ran into the driver’s side of the pickup, which caused the driver’s side mirror to break off the pickup.

An SUV was eastbound on US Highway 212 in the same general location. When the mirror broke off the pickup, it collided with the windshield of the SUV, which caused the windshield to shatter.

Officials report that the driver of the SUV moved onto the shoulder of the road.

The driver of the SUV received minor cuts from the windshield glass and was transported by Deuel County Ambulance to the Sanford Clear Lake Hospital.

No injuries were received by the driver or passenger of the pickup.

