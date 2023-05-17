Avera Medical Minute
Kyle man accused of running another man over & killing him, changes plea

Scotty Old Horse changes his plea to guilty.
Scotty Old Horse changes his plea to guilty.(Envato)
By Keith Grant
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Kyle man changed his plea in a voluntary manslaughter case this morning.

27-year-old Scotty Old Horse of Kyle allegedly ran Harold Top Bear over and killed him on purpose, on November 2, 2022. Old Horse pleaded not guilty on November 23, 2022, but this morning he changed his plea to guilty. At trial, Old Horse could receive a sentence of up to 15 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

