LaMie resigns from Hughes County, joins SD Attorney General’s Office

Hughes County State’s Attorney Jessica LaMie is resigning to take a role with the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office.(Dakota Radio Group News)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HUGHES COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hughes County State’s Attorney Jessica LaMie is resigning to take a role with the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office.

LaMie will work for the Consumer Protection Division as an assistant attorney general starting in June.

She was appointed state’s attorney in November 2020.

LaMie says her priority in her current position has been helping people — experience she says will serve her well in Consumer Protection as she helps people across the state.

Attorney General Marty Jackley says LaMie will be a strong and experienced advocate for the public.

Jackley said he continues to fill current vacancies within the office.

