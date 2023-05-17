Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Missing girl found because of Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ reunites with father

Kayla Unbehaun was in her mother's custody at the time of her disappearance in 2017.
By Stephanie Wade
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) – A 9-year-old girl who went missing for six years before being found in North Carolina last week thanks to a Netflix show was reunited with her father.

Kayla Unbehaun, now 15 years old, was in the care of her mother, Heather Unbehaun, when she went missing in July 2017.

Kayla was last seen at a Fourth of July parade in Wheaton, Illinois, according to a GoFundMe account made shortly after her disappearance.

Kayla was discovered as missing when her father, Ryan Iserka, went to pick her up from her mother. Iserka reportedly had full custody of Kayla at the time while Unbehaun only had visitation rights.

According to officials, Unbehaun was arrested Saturday in Asheville, North Carolina, on a fugitive charge.

According to investigators, a store manager at Plato’s Closet said she recognized Kayla there from watching an episode of “Unsolved Mysteries” on Netflix and called police.

Kayla was kept in care of the North Carolina Division of Social Services before being reunited with her father this week.

Copyright 2023 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
The Sioux Falls city health department is stepping in over mounding garbage at a local apartment.
Sioux Falls Health Department steps in over mounding garbage at apartment complex
Aberdeen water treatment plant supervisor resigns, calls out city manager
Dakota News Now Special Report: Breaking the Stigma
Breaking the Stigma: A Dakota News Now Special Report
Construction underway for downtown Sioux Falls lot
Construction underway for downtown Sioux Falls lot

Latest News

FILE - Rudy Giuliani arrives at the Fulton County Courthouse, Aug. 17, 2022, in Atlanta. Daniel...
Rudy Giuliani sued for defamation by supermarket employee he accused of assault
FILE - George Floyd died on May 25, 2020, after Chauvin, who is white, kneeled on the Black...
Chauvin appeals conviction in George Floyd’s murder to the Minnesota Supreme Court
A run-in with a deer led to an injury crash in eastern South Dakota Tuesday afternoon.
Impact from deer collision sends pickup mirror into SUV
FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at United Nations headquarters, Monday, July 18,...
Prince Harry and Meghan pursued in their car by photographers; no injuries in NYC incident
The measure is expected to be challenged and will serve as a testing ground for the TikTok-free...
Montana becomes 1st state to ban TikTok; law likely to be challenged