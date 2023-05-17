National LGBTQ+ group coming to S.D. to train political candidates

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota consistently ranks as one of the worst states in the country for LGBTQ+ people to live. This is often based on laws — that either protect against discrimination, or target members of the community — and representation in all levels of political office.

Currently, there are only four LGBTQ+ lawmakers at any level — from school boards to the state legislature. Only Wyoming and Mississippi have fewer.

Nationally, over 7 percent of people in the U.S. are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or something other than heterosexual, per a 2022 Gallup study. But only 0.2 percent of elected officials nationwide are LGBTQ+. That number is even lower in South Dakota.

Now, a national, nonprofit group based out of Washington, D.C., that tours the country to recruit, train, and even fund LGBTQ+ political candidates is coming to Sioux Falls on Saturday for the Sioux Falls LGBTQ+ Leadership Summit.

That will mark the first-ever visit to South Dakota in the 30 years since the LGBTQ-Plus Victory Institute was formed.

What tipped the scales? It started with Gov. Kristi Noem signing into legislation the “transgender sports bill” in 2022, the first of its kind in the nation. Then came the passing and signing of HB 1080 — which prohibits gender-affirming medical care to minors — in the 2023 session.

“South Dakota was already one of the most negative of quality states (for LGBTQ+),” said LGBTQ+ Victory’s press secretary Albert Fujii in an interview with Dakota News Now on Wednesday.

“South Dakota has a lower score than even Texas and Florida, where we’ve seen so much Anti-LGBTQ sentimen. So, our mission is to go places where there’s either bad bills on the books, or low amounts of respresentation. South Dakota has both of those, so we’re doubling down on our efforts to recruit folks to run in those type of states.”

People like Kameron Nelson, who became the state’s first openly gay male legislator this past November.

”I see people in my community struggling and feeling like they have been villainized by our state lawmakers with recent legislation that has really been circulating the country the last five to seven years,” said Nelson, a Democrat who represents a district in central Sioux Falls.

“And it’s progressively gotten worse and more intolerant. I think the more individuals who represent different backgrounds that are serving public office, the better and more representative legislature we have.”

While Nelson helped break a barrier, there are plenty of obstacles that keep LGBTQ+ people from running for office, Fujii said.

Those unique challenges include the pressure of being one of the first-ever people in the community to hold office.

“There’s just added scrutiny, so how do you handle that in terms of not only carrying the campaign for yourself, but also for your entire community,” Fujii said.

There’s the tactical challenge of fundraising, “because there’s not a lot of LGBTQ people in office. So, immediately, people think to themselves, ‘well, (I’m) an outlier or an exception (to the general population), and you won’t have a very good chance of winning.”

Another roadblock to LGBTQ+ candidacy, and victory — today’s hyper-heated political climate that includes both personal attacks on social media and in person at campaign events.

But perhaps the most biggest barrier of them all is something that people of all backgrounds face when it comes to political office.

”A lot of people don’t think of themselves as politicians,” Fujii said.

Nelson was one of those people. But he did see himself as a volunteer, activist, and servant, and not just for LGBTQ+ rights. Protection for Medicare and nursing home patients are among his passions, as well.

One day, he was driving home from a speaking engagement to an LGBTQ+ group of students at South Dakota State in Brookings, and it dawned on him that the biggest way he could make a difference was to run for state legislature.

He attended a four-day LGBTQ+ Victory Institute training course in Portland, one of three that group stages per year. Events like Saturday’s one-day course in Sioux Falls occur four times per year.

Given those tools from the Victory camp — and some financial backing by Victory’s sister PAC, the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund — Nelson finished second place in a new district that sends two members to the House of Representatives.

Once arrived in Pierre, he said some of his colleagues in the almost-entirely Republican chamber were “really not welcoming at all,” that “there are people who dislike you or disagree with your life, just because of who you are. That is something I had to get past and an obstacle to overcome.”

Nelson made sure to point out that some Republican colleagues were inclusive, including Speaker of the House Hugh Bartels.

For the first time ever, the state’s legislative branch had a voice from the LGBTQ+ community. For the most part, that was an uphill battle for Nelson, especially when both HB 1080 and a bill (eventually signed into law) that targeted drag shows at public state universities was debated.

”I’m not sure that some of my colleagues have ever met a queer person before, so making that real, making those connections, it was difficult,” Nelson said. “It was absolutely difficult, particularly after we saw HB 1080 come through the legislative process.

“Just to see that bulldozed through the process, that was difficult not only for me, but people in my community. But we’re coming back stronger than ever.”

Nelson said he regularly meets with young LGBTQ+ people and their allies. On Wednesday, he interviewed with Dakota News Now after speaking with one such group at Jefferson High School in Sioux Falls.

“Young people are paying attention,” Nelson said. “And often adults tend to write them off as ‘they don’t know anything’ or ‘they haven’t had the life experience to fully grasp it.’ They absolutely know what’s going on.

“They’re paying attention to the way that our public leaders are leading and caring for one another. That’s a reflection of who they are, and I hope to find more passionate human beings who say, you know what, South Dakota is wonderful. It’s beautiful. Stay here. Help me make South Dakota better and more inclusive for everyone.”

Nelson that there is a long way to go to making South Dakota a more inclusive place. The best way he can make people in the state who don’t support more inclusiveness of the LGBTQ-plus people is this statement:

“South Dakotans want to be self-determinant and live as they see fit. I think freedom and liberty should be extended to everyone in the same capacity, and so that’s what we’re working toward. I’m very confident that we will prevail.”

Fujii put sessions like Saturday’s course this way:

“As a nation, we are at an inflection point. We’re confident that history is going to be on our side. This comes down to us wanting to be our authentic selves, love the person we want to love, make decisions about our families without the government interfering.

“We play the long game at Victory Institute, so we know that this is a war, not just a battle. Most importantly, we need to send a clear message that we are not going back. We are not going to take an off year. We’re not going to stop running for office.”

So far, just over 20 people have signed up for Saturday’s course in downtown Sioux Falls. It will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 421 N. Phillips Avenue, and it is free.

Here is more information about the event.

