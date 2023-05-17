One Sioux Falls: Housing resources available

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - At Wednesday’s briefing, City officials outlined programs that offer financial assistance to residents for repairing damage to or upgrading single-family homes, rental units, and mobile homes.

Housing Development Manager Logan Penfield spoke on programs being offered by the City’s housing division, along with Chair of the Accessible Housing Advisory Board and Sioux Falls realtor Jeff Nelson.

Penfield noted that as the weather gets warmer, families might be looking to repair damage to or upgrade their single-family homes, rental units, and mobile homes.

There are programs that offer financial assistance for these homes, plus a down payment assistance program for public safety employees.

The City is working to create an online application that will be available this summer; as of now, applications must be completed in person or through the mail.

Programs include the following:

Single-Family Rehabilitation Program: Largest assistance program offered by Sioux Falls. In 2022, 111 individuals and families were assisted through the program. It is designed to financially assist those in single-family homes who need home repairs (plumbing, heating/cooling replacement, installation, winterization, handicap accessibility, etc.). To be eligible for the money through a deferred loan, the family’s income cannot exceed 80% of the median family income for the City of Sioux Falls ($72,550), and the applicant must have current records of insurance, taxes, and mortgage payments. The deferred loan is due back at 0% interest when the applicant sells their home or moves. To receive the money as a grant, the gross household income cannot exceed 65% of the MFI in Sioux Falls, which is currently $58,950 for a family of four. Funds for grants expire in 2024 with the American Rescue Plan Act, or when all funds are used.

Rental Rehabilitation Program: Designed for the interior and exterior rehabilitation of rental properties through low-interest loans. Applicants can ask for up to an eight-year loan with the first six months accumulating 0% interest, and the rest of the loan period will have 3% interest.

Mobile Home Repair Program: This is designed for those living in a mobile home within Sioux Falls city limits that need upgrading or repairs. It involves a $5,000 forgivable loan for the lifetime of the home, to be used for interior or exterior work. Applicants for this program, as with the Single-Family program, cannot have an income exceeding 80% of the current Sioux Falls MFI.

Public Safety Down Payment Assistance Program: This is not for home repairs, but to help firefighters, police officers, and other public safety employees with financial assistance towards the down payment of a home. This program provides $20,000 or 20% (whichever is less) towards the down payment. The price of the home cannot exceed $340,000. Properties must also be within certain areas of the city.

Overall, 134 applicants were supported by these programs in 2022.

Jeff Nelson added that housing issues are the responsibility of every citizen, not just those who work within the city.

Nelson said that the Accessible Housing Advisory Board (AHAB) has a $10.4 million budget to assist homeowners and families in need.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.