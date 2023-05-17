Avera Medical Minute
Parade of Homes highlights Sioux Empire homes, builders

By Elle Dickau
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This weekend rounds out the 2023 Spring Parade of Homes in the Sioux Empire.

The parade showcases 62 homes from 39 builders all within our area. These builders take pride in the homes they are making, such as the house built by Ryan Brouwer.

The parade is a way of exposing the community to what area buildings have to offer, and so much more.

And these builders love getting the opportunity to build people’s dream homes.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

