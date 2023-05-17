Avera Medical Minute
Pierre daycare provider indicted

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 41-year-old Pierre woman has been charged with two misdemeanors after 2022 allegations of children being abused at her in-home daycare.

Brandi Jo Barringer was charged Tuesday with two counts of Contributing to the Abuse, Neglect, or Delinquency of a Child.

Court information says between January of 2020 and May of 2022, Barringer did not provide the care necessary for a child’s well-being. Barringer was also accused of contributing to abuse “through the actions or omissions of the child’s parent, guardian, or custodian.”

Hughes County State’s Attorney Jessica LaMie said these abuse charges are not directly related to the initial allegations but were the result of a follow-up investigation.

The daycare in question is closed.

Facebook posts accusing Barringer of negligence went viral in August 2020 after at least two parents accused the provider of allowing her nine-year-old son to physically and sexually abuse other children at the in-home daycare facility.

A letter from Hughes County State Attorney Victim Witness Advocate Denise Richards confirmed something happened, but didn’t give specifics.

The letter said, “State’s Attorney Jessica LaMie reviewed the reports she received from the Hughes County Sheriff’s Office and the South Dakota Division of Investigation. State’s Attorney LaMie has determined that no charges will be filed in this matter due to SD Codified Law 22-3-1 which excludes the prosecution of minors under the age of 10.”

According to Dakota Radio Group News, Barringer’s bond was set at $1,000 cash.

The maximum penalty for a Class 1 Misdemeanor in South Dakota is one year in a county jail, a $2000 fine or both.

Dakota Radio Group News reports that in South Dakota, private in-home daycare providers are not required to be licensed, certified or inspected by the city, county or state in order to be in operation.

