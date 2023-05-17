Avera Medical Minute
RC Christian wins State A Tennis title, Jaxon Plank of Lennox knocks off defending champ for top singles title

Plank thrilled to beat Greni for 1st flight singles title
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The RC Christian came in as heavy favorites to win the State “A” Tennis title and they showed why with a dominant performance. They had 584 points and runner-up Lennox had 420.5 with SF Christian 3rd with 396.5.

But the big story of the day came in the first flight singles championship where Lennox senior Jaxon Plank beat defending champion Noah Greni in straight sets 6-3, 6-3. Needless to say he was thrilled with the win as was his coach who just happens to be his father.

Jaxon Plank, Lennox Senior says, “It feels great. I’ve had big dreams since I was an 8th grader. Just got a paper back in the mail from graduation saying I want to be a state champion some day. It feels great.”

Kevin Plank, Lennox Tennis Coach says, “We knew he had a chance to win but it was a tough match. Noah is a good player so he had to give it his all to make it happen. It’s pretty awesome, especially when it’s your own son.”

The State “AA” Tournament is Thursday and Friday also in Sioux Falls with the Lincoln Patriots gunning for their 9th straight team title.

