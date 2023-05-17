Retiring Don Barnes reflects on historic career as O’Gorman Boys/Girls Tennis Coach

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Boys State AA is Thursday and Friday this week... And with it ends an incredible era at O’Gorman where Don Barnes will coach for the final time before retiring.

Photo-journalist Dave Hauck spent time with the legend, reflecting back on what’s been an incredible run of success with the Knights boys and girls.

O’Gorman Tennis Coach Don Barnes says, “I started in 1972. I started a program in Woonsocket, SD. Had really good athletes. The state tournament back in those days was if you get beat you’re done. But we weren’t last in the state, from Woonsocket, SD so that was pretty good.”

“I was actually cross country coach when I first got there which I didn’t know anything about. And then I was assistant for freshman football and so back in those days you did everything. And I was also the head basketball coach.”

Ashlyn Garry, O’Gorman Tennis says, “I think the big thing for him is he tells you how it is. He’s not going to sugarcoat it. He’s going to tell you what you need to do to get better and that’s what I like on the court. I don’t want to be like it’s okay, you’re having a tough day. I want to be told you just need to trust yourself and you’ve got this.”

Don Barnes says, “I think we’ve built it the right way. Some people would probably disagree. We’ve recruited a couple of kids here and there along the way and I know they’ve put their nose down about that and I guess I really didn’t think too much about it and I’m not going to worry about it now.”

Alex Mohama, O’Gorman Tennis says, “I think it’s very special to be with him all these years. It was definitely great to be a player during his coaching years.”

Kate Barnes says, “O’Gorman tennis has given us more that we have given to O’Gorman tennis to be honest with you. We just are passionate about the school, we’re passionate about the kids.”

Don says, “I like competing. I like the kids to put their best step forward and compete as well. It’s all about the competition and I still like to win.”

Ashlyn says, “O’Gorman tennis is a great program. We always have a lot of success and some times when we don’t have success it’s still like a great community and I just hope the tennis program continues because it’s such a good sport and I have just loved my time with it.”

Sara Garry, OG Tennis Mom says, “I just don’t believe that they’re not going to be around. I feel like that’s impossible for the, Tennis is in their heart and there’s no way they’re not going to be here.”

Kate says, “That it will be turned over into the hands of someone who will carry on some of the traditions that we started.”

Don says, “She does a good job with the JV players and they’ve all gotten better. They like her so. I guess I like her too. It’s not all about championships but I guesss I’m not going to throw away any trophies that I already have "

Kate Barnes says, “It’s brought a lot of emotions to me just in the last couple of weeks that it’s coming to an end. But it really won’t be the end because we will never be truly gone. We will always be there watching the kids.”

Don says, “It’s been a good ride.”

Kate says, “and supporting O’Gorman High School...”

