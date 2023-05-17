SF Police: body found in central Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities in Sioux Falls are investigating after a body was found at Fawick Park on Wednesday.

According to police, the body of a 58-year-old man was found around 12:30 p.m. and an autopsy and investigation are underway.

Details are limited at this time, but authorities don’t believe the death to be suspicious. More information is expected after an autopsy has been performed.

