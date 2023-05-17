Avera Medical Minute
Sheriff: Man under influence of drugs found sleeping in Nebraska elementary school

Rueben Longoria
Rueben Longoria(Stanton County Sheriff's Office)
By Dean Welte
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WOODLAND, Neb. (KTIV) - Authorities in northeast Nebraska say a man allegedly under the influence of drugs was found sleeping inside an elementary school classroom.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office says Rueben Longoria, 24, of Norfolk, Nebraska was arrested for possession of methamphetamine. Tuesday morning, the sheriff’s office got a report that school staff had found Longoria sleeping inside a Woodland Park Elementary School classroom. Authorities believe Longoria was under the influence of drugs and say methamphetamine was recovered from him before he left the school.

After the sheriff’s office was informed of this incident, they tracked Longoria down. He reportedly admitted to law enforcement that he found the methamphetamine and that he might have used it at the school.

Longoria has no connection to the school district and was supposed to be cleaning the building. No children were present at the time of this incident.

