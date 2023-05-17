Avera Medical Minute
Two hospitalized after Lincoln County crash

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two people have been hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash in Lincoln County yesterday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Lincoln County Deputies responded to the three-vehicle accident at 6:48 p.m. A blue Dodge Dart had been traveling northbound and stopped at the stop sign on Southeastern Avenue at the intersection of 271st St. The Dodge Dart then attempted to make a left-hand turn and failed to yield to an eastbound white Ford F-350 and collided in the intersection. The collision sent the Ford F-350 into the oncoming lane, where it struck a westbound white Pontiac G6.

Two occupants were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Dodge Dart was cited for failure to yield after the stop.

LCSO was assisted on scene by the South Dakota Highway Patrol, Canton Ambulance, Lennox Ambulance, Patient Care EMS, Harrisburg Fire Department, and Eastgate Towing.

