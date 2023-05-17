VA2K Walk and Roll supports homeless veterans
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls VA held an annual event on Wednesday that supports homeless veterans and promoting health and exercise.
The VA2K Walk and Roll is an annual event with a 1.2 mile walk and a donation booth raising money for homeless veteran programming.
The VA2K Walk and Roll is a nationwide event. This was the 13th year of the walk, and more than $3 million in donations have been raised nationally since 2011, according to the VA.
