VA2K Walk and Roll supports homeless veterans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls VA held an annual event on Wednesday that supports homeless veterans and promoting health and exercise.

The VA2K Walk and Roll is an annual event with a 1.2 mile walk and a donation booth raising money for homeless veteran programming.

The VA2K Walk and Roll is a nationwide event. This was the 13th year of the walk, and more than $3 million in donations have been raised nationally since 2011, according to the VA.

