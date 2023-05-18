Avera Medical Minute
1 dead in SUV vs. lawnmower crash in eastern South Dakota

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EPIPHANY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man driving a riding lawnmower on Highway 25 near Epiphany, South Dakota, was killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Department of Public Safety, crash information indicates a 2015 GMC Yukon XL was southbound on S.D. Highway 25. A Dixon zero-turn lawnmower was also southbound on Highway 25 in the lane of travel. The Yukon rear-ended the lawnmower in the lane of travel.

The 66-year-old male driver of the lawnmower was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 37-year-old driver of the Yukon was wearing her seatbelt and was not injured.

The names of the two people involved will not be released until family members have been notified.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

All information released so far is only preliminary.

