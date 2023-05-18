Aberdeen addresses concerns after water superintendent publicly resigns

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After employees of the Aberdeen Water Works Treatment Plant were called into question, the city brought in outside resources to investigate.

Robert Braun, who had been the superintendent of the water plant since 2017, brought up a number of grievances during the public comment portion of the Aberdeen City Council meeting earlier this week.

Braun claimed that an incident two years ago made him lose his authority with his employees.

”That is when I brought to the city’s attention of an employee faking the lab work. I was not allowed to fire that employee. I was not allowed to set up a system to further catch him on video. Guess what? He’s still faking it,” said Braun.

Aberdeen Mayor Travis Schaunaman said the city took this allegation seriously and invited representatives from the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources and the South Dakota Association of Rural Water Systems to investigate the claim of falsified lab work.

”Thankfully, those guys determined that our plant is well-run and our water systems are safe and the documentation that is in question didn’t relate to things that specifically tie to water quality,” said Schaunaman.

Braun also claimed that the water plant was short-staffed, which Schaunaman agreed with. The mayor said the city is working to fill two vacant positions.

“We’ve got some staffing to bulk back up to, but we’ll be working on that in the meantime,” said Schaunaman.

City Manager Joe Gaa was also a target of Braun’s grievances. Braun called out Gaa’s management style and blamed the city manager for a majority of his frustrations.

When asked about Gaa’s managing abilities, Schaunaman said he doesn’t believe there is an issue.

“I think he’s been a very competent leader. Nobody is perfect, and if there are issues to be address, we’ll address them. By and large, I think Joe has been doing a great job. Employee matters are tough and sticky situations, and we want to make sure that people feel valued here in Aberdeen, and also, that their concerns are being addressed,” said Schaunaman.

Braun announced at the city council meeting that he would be handing in his two-week notice of resignation, but Schaunaman said that Braun did not serve out those two weeks and is no longer an employee of the city.

