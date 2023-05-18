Avera Medical Minute
Air quality alert issued in South Dakota

Canadian wildfire smoke reaches South Dakota
Canadian wildfire smoke reaches South Dakota(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Thursday, the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources alongside the South Dakota Department of Health have issued an air quality alert for areas of the state where smoke from the Canadian wildfires has settled.

According to the DANR, the smoke has caused low visibility and increased fine particulate matter pollution to levels the DOH considers a concern to public health and higher than the National Ambient Air Quality Standard.

Those at the highest risk are elderly citizens, young children and individuals with respiratory problems or heart conditions. Anyone in those groups is advised to limit outdoor activity and close windows to keep indoor air clean.

You can track the real time PM2.5 concentrations at the DANR website.

